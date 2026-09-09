‘Sagar Gold’ Ban Without Chemical Test Lands Jabalpur Excise Officer In Trouble; Reply Sought In 15 Days | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur assistant excise commissioner Sanjeev Kumar Dubey faces action for banning the sale of 'Sagar Gold' liquor without a chemical test or permission from the competent authority.

Dubey issued the order on Sept 06 after deaths in Sagar district following consumption of spurious liquor sold under the same brand name. He described the liquor as toxic and prohibited its sale across Jabalpur district.

The Commercial Tax Department subsequently served him a show-cause notice, seeking an explanation within 15 days.

The department said his action violated Rule 5 of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1966, and was punishable under Rule 10 of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules.

It warned of an ex parte decision if he failed to reply within the stipulated period.

Ban order amended same day

Dubey initially directed all assistant district excise officers and excise sub-inspectors to stop the sale of 'Sagar Gold', seal and seize stocks and send the liquor for forensic testing.

The ban was to continue until the test report arrived, with strict action proposed for violations.

Later that day, he amended the order after the Jabalpur control room reported nil stock of 'Sagar Gold' in the district.

Officials were then directed to conduct general checks at liquor shops and take effective action in areas manufacturing country-made liquor, with no other action required.

Officer faced action earlier

Dubey was removed as Bhopal assistant excise commissioner in 2021 following complaints of illegal liquor transportation, an issue raised by Congress in the Vidhan Sabha.

His name had also cropped up in a Rs 41 crore fake treasury challan case in Indore years ago. The government had then removed him from Indore and posted him in Dhar.