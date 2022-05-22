Sagar: ‘Give top priority to complaints received through CM Helpline’

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner of Sagar Municipal Corporation, Chandrashekhar Shukla has asked officials to give priorities for redressing the complaints received through CM Helpline.

Shukla, who took over the charge recently, attended a meeting of municipal corporation officials on Saturday.

He sought a department-wise detailed report on redressal of complaints lodged at CM Helpline.

Besides, he instructed to focus on the construction of Chief Minister Sanjeevani Clinic being carried across the cities. “Chief Minister Sanjeevani Clinics are on priority. Ensure the construction of all clinics should be completed on time, so they could be dedicated to citizens,” he said.

The officials informed Shukla that Sanjeevani clinics were being constructed at two places- Old Dafrin Hospital and Community Centre in Pantnagar. The officials also said that Sanjeevani clinics are proposed to be started in eight places in the city.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 12:53 AM IST