Sagar: Ex-district panchyat vice-president inaugurates development works worth Rs 1 cr

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Former vice-president of Sagar Zila Panchayat Saroj Singh inaugurated the development works worth Rs 1 crore at the function organised in Sagar, administrative officials said on Wednesday.

The officials added that the former vice-president also distributed bicycles to 84 school students on the occasion.

In his address, former vice-president Singh stated that the girls of the region were being empowered. Efforts are being made by state minister for urban development and housing Bhupendra Singh to ensure their education and well-being.

She shed light on steps taken to ensure girl students opt for professional courses like engineering and medicine.

President of Sagar City Council Jayant Singh Bundela, divisional president Pushpendra Singh Tomar, divisional president of BJP Yuva Morcha, Pushpendra Singh Parihar, councillor Golu Rai and several education department officials were also present.