Sagar: Doctors discuss COVID-19 variants, treatment

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A seminar was held at Bundelkhand Medical College in Sagar on Tuesday following instructions of the medical education department, MP government.

At the seminar organised by the TB and microbiology department of the medical college, the scientists discussed the variants of the coronavirus: Alfa, Beta, Gama, Delta and Omicron.

They also held talks on the possibility of a new variant of the coronavirus. Besides, the symptoms of the new variant and its treatment figured in the talks.

How effective the available vaccines will be to treat the virus also came up for discussion.

Besides, they discussed the possibility of making new vaccines. Medical Education Minister of the MP government, Vishwash Sarang, was the chief guest at the function.

Commissioner of medical education Nishant Barbade, divisional commissioner Mukesh Shukla, dean of the medical Dr RS Verma, chief medical and health officer Dr Suresh Bouddh and other officials were present at the seminar.

Senior medical practitioners from different parts of the country attended the seminar to share their views with one another.

The head of the virology department of Post Graduate Institute of Chandigarh Dr RK Rathore, former director of AIIMs (Bhopal) Dr Sarman Singh, Dr Gyaneshwar Choubey from BHU in Varanasi and others took part in the seminar.

They spoke about the basic structure of the coronavirus. Dr Mohd Shamim and Dr Jitendra Bhargava from Jabalpur spoke about different variants and their symptoms.

Dr Talha Saad and Dr Rakesh Bhargava spoke about different treatments for different variants of the virus.

Eye protection camp held

A training camp on eye protection was held in Sagar on Monday. Eye treatment assistant at Indira Hospital in Sagar Ashok Ahirwar trained the candidates of the first batch. The trainees were given tips on various eye-related diseases.

ALSO READ Sagar: Officials asked to deal with CM Shivraj Helpline complaints

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 11:42 PM IST