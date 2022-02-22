Sagar: Officials asked to deal with CM Shivraj Helpline complaints

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): In-charge collector Kshitij Singhal has directed the officials to solve the CM Helpline complaints as early as possible.

The directives were issued at a time-limit meeting held at the collectorate on Monday.

He also said that all the officers should give priority to deal with the complaints related to welfare schemes and monitor progress of those programmes.

Singhal was angry about the officersí failure to solve the cases related to welfare schemes.

He asked the officials to review the complaints and solve them to increase the rate of improvement.

Singhal talked to a complainant related to the animal husbandry department. The in-charge collector listened to the problem of the complainant and asked the officer of the department concerned to solve the problem in 24 hours.

He also reviewed the cases filed on additional Samadhan Online and sought an explanation from the departments on the grounds of department performance dress board for poor performance.

An official should close a case only after giving satisfactory explanation to a complainant, otherwise, it will not be considered a closed case, Singhal said.

Commissioner of the municipal corporation RP Ahirwar, additional collector Akhilesh Jain and other officials were present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Singhal reviewed the work of the Women and Child Development Department. He directed the officials of the department to identify the malnourished and highly malnourished children and treat them by admitting them to a nourishment rehabilitation centre.

Chief medical and health officer Dr Suredh Bouddha, Women and Child Development officer Rachna Budhoulia and other officials were present at the meeting.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 12:43 AM IST