Sagar Collector Told To Look For Suitable Land For Airport |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the possibilities of developing Dhana airstrip into an airport are bleak or almost naught due to certain factors, the aviation department has asked Sagar collector to look for a suitable place for the airport project. People in the know of the matter said Dhana airstrip could not be expanded on either side due to the hilly terrain around it.

The department now is focusing on having an airport between Sagar and Bina. The reason is that Bina is transforming into a major integrated refinery and petrochemical hub. Hence in future, it is going to have major business-related activities. It is learnt that around 200 acre land would be needed for the airport project.

When contacted, additional chief secretary Sanjay Shukla told Free Press that Sagar collector has been asked that by seeing the future requirement of airport, suitable land should be searched so that accordingly Airports Authority of India (AAI) could be informed in this regard.

Second land identified for Shivpuri airport

Meanwhile, Shivpuri administration has identified the second land option for the development of proposed Shivpuri airport. The previously identified land could not be developed as an airport due to its proximity to Madhav National Park. Soon the aviation department will send its team for survey. The team will assess the availability of land as per the requirement of airport project.