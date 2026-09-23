Bhopal Lawyers Block Roads Over Alleged Police Assault Despite Suspension Of Three Cops | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lawyers staged a protest outside the district court on Wednesday over the alleged assault of lawyer Rakesh Rawal at Jahangirabad police station following an altercation on Tuesday night.

The suspension of the police station in-charge and two constables failed to pacify the lawyers, who blocked roads near the district court, disrupting traffic across Arera Hills and adjoining routes.

Zone-1 DCP Akhil Patel suspended Jahangirabad Police Station In-Charge Rajan Singh Ahirwar and constables Yash Lakhera and Ram Swaroop. A preliminary inquiry has been ordered, with the report to be submitted within seven days.

Around 50 lawyers had protested outside Jahangirabad police station until around 3 am before gathering near the court on Wednesday morning.

They burnt an effigy of the Police Commissioner and demanded an FIR against the policemen allegedly involved in the assault.

Additional Police Commissioner Shailendra Singh Chauhan said allegations by both sides and the action taken at the police station were being investigated. He said further action would follow the inquiry report.