Supreme Court Retains Final Say On Bhopal Master Plan, Orders Strict Sealing Compliance | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Government on Tuesday assured the Supreme Court that it would publish the draft Bhopal Master Plan, pending for 21 years, while complying with the court's directions on sealing commercial establishments operating in residential areas.

The court said the final Master Plan can be published only after it is apprised of the details and gives its approval.

The matter relates to commercial activities in residential areas and the Bhopal Municipal Corporation's (BMC) sealing drive. Earlier proceedings show the Supreme Court had directed action against unauthorised commercial use and questioned steps that could impede enforcement.

Counsel for the Madhya Pradesh Government told the court that no further committees would be formed and sealing operations would not be obstructed. The government can publish the draft and invite claims and objections, but must approach the court before final publication.

The court also sought strict compliance with sealing orders after complaints that some establishments sealed by BMC were reopening. Ahead of Tuesday's hearing, BMC had issued 8,084 notices but officially sealed only 10 establishments.

Naveen Soni assistant of Amicus Curiae, AK Sinha, said that the state government has been allowed to issue the draft of the new Master Plan, but at time of implementation the government will need permission from the Supreme Court.