Safety Paradox – Murders Dip As Kidnap Cases Climb; Girls Were Kidnapped Over 12K In 2025

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The data compiled by Police Headquarters reveal that cases related to kidnapping and dacoity increased between 2023 and 2025. However, rape, murder, and other crimes dropped.

According to PHQ data, dacoity cases in 2023 stood at 94, which increased to 96 the next year and reached 102 in 2025. In 2023, 10,631 girls were kidnapped. This number increased to 11,436 in 2024 and then to 12,582 in 2025.

Interestingly, cases of loot dropped in the state. In 2023, 1,320 people were looted across the state; the next year the number dropped to 979. In 2025, 798 people were looted. As for crime against women, 4,405 were raped in 2023. This came down to 4,082 the next year. In 2025, 3,226 women approached police stations to register rape cases.

Similarly, in 2023, 1,916 people were killed following disputes in the state. Next year, 1,719 people were killed and in 2025, 1,553 people were murdered. A similar situation occurred in attempt to murder cases. In 2023, 1,816 people faced murderous attacks. Next year, 1,313 people faced the same situation and in 2025, 1,072 people faced attacks across the state.