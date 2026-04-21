Sadhu Attacks Public Prosecutor With Trident At Bhopal's Traffic Signal; Held |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man dressed as sadhu attacked additional public prosecutor Narayan Singh Thakur with a trident at a traffic signal under Misrod police station on Monday evening.

The incident took place when Thakur was returning home with his family in a car. Police acted promptly and arrested the seer with the weapon.

According to the complaint, as soon as the vehicle stopped at a red traffic signal near a popular restaurant, a sadhu approached and began hurling abuses. When Thakur objected, the suspect attacked the car’s front windshield with a trident, damaging it completely.

The attacker then moved to the driver’s side and struck the side window while shattering the glass. During the assault, when Thakur tried to defend himself by raising his hand, the suspect thrust the trident into his right palm, causing serious injury and bleeding.

The suspect also allegedly issued death threats during the attack. Thakur’s wife, son and other bystanders intervened and rescued him. The suspect, who was trying to flee, was arrested by police who reached the spot soon after receiving information.

During questioning, the suspect identified himself as Arvind Choudhary. Police officials said suspect was being questioned.