Bhopal News: Dog Lover, Aide Arrested For Attacking Woman With Sword | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ayodhya Nagar police arrested a dog lover and his aide within 24 hours for allegedly attacking two women with a sword. The accused identified as Ashok Singh Chauhan (55), a resident of Piplani is a suspended government official while Nafees Ansari (28) is his driver.

Ayodhya Nagar police station incharge Mahesh Lilhare said BMC staff had caught dogs on the complaint of the residents of Shravan Kanta Colony, which led to a dispute between Chauhan and them.

It is alleged that on Thursday morning Chauhan reached the colony with Ansari and threatened the residents while attacking two women Vandana and Laxmi with a sword. The incident caused an outrage among locals. A special team traced location of Chauhan and his aide and arrested them on Friday. Chauhan already has four cases of assault and issuing threats registered against him.

