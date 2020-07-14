Sachin Pilot episode to hit Congress hard in MP bypolls, Gurjars of six constituencies angry

BHOPAL: Sachin Pilot’s removal from the post of deputy chief minister and from that of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief indicate that the Congress has closed its door on him.

It is not yet known whether he will join BJP but the incident in Rajasthan has become a headache for MP Congress Committee.

The Meena and Gurjar communities play an important role many constituencies where by elections will be held.

Pilot is well connected with both the communities. The tug-of-war between Congress and Pilot has sparked off anger among these communities. Their antagonism may benefit BJP in ensuing by-elections.

A large chunk of voters belonging to these communities, live in Morena, Sumawali, Joura, Mehgaon, Gohad and Ambah. The Gurjars are committed to the cause of their community. If the votes of these communities go to BJP, the Congress may suffer a heavy loss in Gwalior-Chambal division.