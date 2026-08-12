‘Sab Pachmarhi Aa Gaye, Koi Reh Toh Nahi Gaya?’ Massive Tourist Rush Takes Over MP’s Monsoon Hotspot | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Pachmarhi's rain seems to have sent an invitation, and almost all of Madhya Pradesh showed up!

A video showing a massive crowd at the popular hill station has gone viral on social media.

The video shows tourists gathered at a waterfall, enjoying the rainy weather and taking in the monsoon views. But with the crowd growing, Pachmarhi's roads are packed with ques of people, and vehicles.

Long queues of people can be seen at popular spots, while several Gypsy vehicles are lined up on the roads, making the scene look more like a traffic jam.

Adding a Gen Z twist to the viral visuals, captions on the video read 'sab Pachmarhi aa gaye na, koi reh to nahi gaya,' sarcastically pointing out the huge crowd at the tourist spot.

Watch VIDEO below :

The atmosphere in Pachmarhi is fully packed, with tourists turning up in huge numbers to enjoy the heavy monsoon rain and waterfalls.

Food stalls, especially those selling hot Maggi, are also packed with visitors, with people seen waiting for their turn. The rain, waterfalls, hot snacks and a huge crowd have together created a typical monsoon weekend scene.

MP Rain & Panchmarhi

The visuals have surfaced as heavy rain continues across Madhya Pradesh, with several parts of the state reporting waterlogging, overflowing rivers and streams and rain-related disruptions.

Pachmarhi is among the most popular monsoon destinations in Madhya Pradesh, and the rainy season usually draws large numbers of visitors looking to enjoy its waterfalls and green surroundings.

However, the viral video shows just how crowded the hill station has become this monsoon, with tourists turning up in such large numbers that even getting around appears to be a challenge.