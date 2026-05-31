Russian Ballet Mesmerises Audience At Sadaneera Samagam | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A world-renowned Russian ballet, Swan Lake presented by Imperial Fernando Ballet Company (IFBC) mesmerised the audience at Bharat Bhavan on Sunday evening.

The timeless masterpiece brought to life on stage the emotions of love, sacrifice, trust and magic. IFBC is widely known across India for bringing classical Russian ballet to the country.

The ballet is one of the most loved of all classical ballets and one of the most popular in the Royal Ballet repertory.

The choreography of the performance was based on the original work of the great ballet master Marius Petipa, which was presented with a new interpretation by Fernando Aguilera.

The production was directed by Aguilera and Rafi Khan, while the music was composed by the renowned Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

The narrative centres on the tragic romance of Princess Odette, cursed by the sorcerer Rothbart to live as a swan by day and Prince Siegfried who vows to break the spell.

The role of Odette was portrayed by Penelope Scambary, Prince Siegfried by Deepak and Rothbart by Prateek Kapsime.

The exquisite dancing, captivating stage design, and compelling acting by the artistes of International Fine Ballet Company left the audience spellbound. It was part of the fifth day of the seven-day conclave, Sadaneera Samagam.