Rural Bhopal Records 75 Road Deaths In Seven Months, 8 Black Spots Identified | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Rural Police have identified nine black spots where a high number of road accidents have been reported in recent years. This year alone, till July 31, 75 people lost their lives in 264 road accidents on the routes in rural Bhopal.

Rural SP Pankaj Kumar Pandey conducted an intensive inspection of the accident-prone locations to identify the factors contributing to crashes and explore measures to prevent them.

Pandey said the inspection found different reasons for accidents at different locations.

The problem of stray cattle was found on only one route, while accidents at Balampur Ghat were frequently reported because of a narrow stretch.

Inadequate lighting was also identified as a contributing factor at several locations.

Bhopal Rural Police jurisdiction covers Berasia, Nazirabad, Bilkhiriya, Sukhi Sewania, Parwaliya Sadak, Gunga and Intkhedi police stations.

According to police data, more than 50 per cent of those killed in road accidents were two-wheeler riders. Police officials said that in a majority of such cases, the victims had suffered serious head injuries.

The Bhopal-Berasia Road has emerged as one of the most accident-prone routes. The road is relatively narrow and several stretches do not have dividers, resulting in head-on collisions.

Several roads connecting villages directly merge with highways. At some locations, village roads are at a lower level than the highway, prompting motorists to suddenly accelerate while entering the highway.

Potholes at several locations also contribute to the problems. Road markings, warning signs, speed control measures and other engineering improvements have been recommended at such spots.

SP Pandey said only one route in Bilkhiriya falls under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), while the remaining routes are under Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC).

Details of black spots responsible for road accidents have been provided to the Road Safety Committee. Letters have also been sent to the concerned development agencies for carrying out improvement works, Pandey said.

8 black spots identified based on data from 2023 to 2026

Stretch near Durga Temple Trisection, Lambakheda in Intkhedi (12 accidents, 11 deaths)

Golakhedi village Trisection, Bhopal-Berasia Road, Intkhedi (11 accidents, 10 deaths)

Near petrol pump at Chopra Kalan village in Sukhi Sewania (18 accidents, 10 deaths)

Vidisha Road, Sukhi Sewania ( 21 accidents, 9 deaths)

Imliya Bypass Junction in Sukhi Sewania ( 16 accidents, 7 deaths)

Between Netpura and Parsora villages, Nazirabad ( 12 accidents, 6 deaths)

Bilkhiriya village Chauraha, Bilkhiriya ( 13 accidents, 5 deaths)

Balrampur Ghati in Sukhi Sewania ( 10 accidents, 4 deaths)

Road mishaps from January 1 to July 31 (2026)

Berasia to Shamsabad Road (17 accidents, 6 deaths)

Berasia to Vidisha (20 accidents, 5 deaths)

Berasia to Nazirabad (21 accidents, 10 deaths)

Bhopal Berasia Road (70 accidents, 23 deaths)

Bhopal bypass road (55 accidents, 11 deaths)

Bhopal Vidisha Road, Chopda Kala to Deori (31 accidents, 5 deaths)

Bhopal Raisen Road (28 accidents, 7 deaths)

Nazirabad to Maksodangarh (7 accidents, 3 deaths)

Nazirabad to Narsinggarh Road (4 accidents, 2 deaths)

Mubarakpur to Jhirniya Toll (11 accidents, 3 deaths)