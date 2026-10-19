Ruins By Day, Crime Dens By Night! Bhopal's Abandoned Buildings Raise Safety Concerns | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Abandoned quarters and dilapidated buildings across the city are increasingly becoming a nuisance for residents and a challenge for the police, with several such structures allegedly being used by drug addicts, bootleggers and anti-social elements as hideouts for unlawful activities.

The recent rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Bairagarh has once again raised questions over police surveillance around deserted spots, ruins and abandoned buildings across the city.

Such places, often left unattended for years, have become gathering points for drug addicts and other illegal activities, causing concerns for public safety.

Two days ago, Shahjahanabad police seized a large consignment of marijuana concealed in a dilapidated building.

In Awadhpuri, police received information about the alleged sale of illicit liquor from vacant quarters. Several vacant structures in busy parts of the city have also turned into hideouts for criminals.

Abandoned quarters near Dussehra Maidan in TT Nagar have frequently drawn complaints of drug addicts' hideouts. A vacant bank building opposite Police Headquarters (PHQ) has also become a spot where people gather to consume liquor at night.

Similar abandoned structures have been reported in Ashoka Garden, Shyamla Hills, Shahjahanabad, Bairagarh, Bagsewania and other areas.

Police officials have now planned to identify abandoned buildings and vacant quarters across the city and write to the departments concerned, asking them to take appropriate action.

In cases of privately owned properties, the owners will be asked to repair or demolish unsafe and neglected structures to prevent them from becoming criminal hideouts.

Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said the BHEL authorities had been asked to take steps towards demolishing vacant quarters.

Other abandoned buildings will also be identified, and the departments concerned will be informed so that timely action can be taken to prevent criminals from using them as hideouts.

Bairagarh crime scene

The dilapidated building in Bairagarh where the 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered is privately owned. On the directions of the police commissioner, the police will approach the owner for necessary repairs or demolition after the investigation into the case is completed.