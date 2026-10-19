 Bhopal 12-Year-Old Girl's Rape-Murder Case, Accused Moin Beg Sent To Three-Day Police Remand; Family Demands Bulldozer Action
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Bhopal 12-Year-Old Girl's Rape-Murder Case, Accused Moin Beg Sent To Three-Day Police Remand; Family Demands Bulldozer Action

Bhopal's Bairagarh police secured three-day custody of Moin Beg, accused in the sexual assault and murder of a 12-year-old girl. Investigators are questioning him about the crime and possible other offences. Meanwhile, the victim's family and organisations protested on Sunday, demanding demolition of the suspect's house. Police continue investigating the case.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 18, 2026, 10:01 PM IST
Bhopal 12-Year-Old Girl's Rape-Murder Case, Accused Moin Beg Sent To Three-Day Police Remand; Family Demands Bulldozer Action
Bhopal 12-Year-Old Girl's Rape-Murder Case, Accused Moin Beg Sent To Three-Day Police Remand; Family Demands Bulldozer Action | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bairagarh police have secured a three-day remand of Moin Beg, arrested for the sexual assault and murder of a 12-year-old girl, and are questioning him about other possible crimes. He was produced before a court, which granted police custody till Tuesday.

ACP Ratnesh Tomar said police were questioning the suspect about the sequence of events leading to the girl's murder and investigating his possible involvement in other offences. Investigators are also examining evidence and other facts related to the case.

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Meanwhile, anger over the incident continued, with the victim's family members and several organisations staging a protest on Sunday, demanding bulldozer action against the suspect's house. Bairagarh police reached the spot and pacified the protesters.

The 12-year-old girl's body was found late Thursday night in an abandoned structure behind Krishna Complex. The post-mortem report revealed that the girl was sexually assaulted and then smothered.

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