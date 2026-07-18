Ruckus At Harda Municipal Council Meeting Over Water Tax Hike, LoP Removal Order Sparks Row

Ruckus At Municipal Council Meeting Over Water Tax Hike, Lop Removal Order Sparks Row | FP photo

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): The members of the Municipal Council locked horns over passing some proposals at a meeting on Friday.

Leader of Opposition Amar Rochlani spoke aloud about garbage lying across the city.

The way Rochlani spoke displeased the chairperson of the Municipal Council, Bharti Kamediya. She order his removal from meeting.

If the LoP does not leave the House, she herself will leave it, Kamediya said. The issue resolved with the invervention of councillors and MLA's representative Anil Dubey.

Congress councillors objected to the proposal for increasing the water tax by Rs 200. The council approved the proposal to increase the capacity of the pump house in Ward 31, Birjakhedi.

Arrangements for shops and smooth traffic flow during Raksha Bandhan also figured in the meeting. The issue of demolishing a Municipal Council-owned building in Ward 22 and utilising also came up for consideration.

The meeting also discussed an increase in rent and lease renewals for shops in the New Market Complex, Vardan Complex, and Annapurna Complex.

The beautification of parks in the city and water supply in Ward 35 figured in the meeting. When the issue of approval of rates received through e-tendering for asphalt roads in various wards came up, Chief Municipal Officer Roshan Batham intervened.

He said because of high rates the civic body would seek proper guidelines before deciding on the issue.