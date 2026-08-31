Ruckus At CJP’s ‘Fix The School’ Meeting; Youths Raise ‘This Is Bhopal, Not Delhi’ Slogans | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A group of youths created a ruckus during a meeting at Gandhi Bhawan on Sunday evening organised by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over its proposed audit of government schools in Madhya Pradesh.

According to reports, about 40 youths entered the venue during the meeting and confronted CJP workers over the purpose of the school audit and the organisation’s activities.

The situation escalated during the discussion, following which the youths started raising slogans, “This is Bhopal, not Delhi,” and “Cockroach Party Murdabad”.

Shyamla Hills police reached Gandhi Bhawan after being informed about the commotion and brought the situation under control. The youths were counselled and later left the premises.

Some of the youths wearing black T-shirts questioned CJP leaders about the proposed audit as well as controversies surrounding protests in Delhi.

A protester, Ansh, claimed that they had come to listen to the discussion and ask questions instead of protest.

CJP representatives attempted to calm the situation and urged the protestors to listen to the discussion.

CJP campaign coordinator Maya Vishwakarma said the “fix the school” campaign aimed to conduct an audit of government schools, focusing on facilities like drinking water, toilets, electricity, classrooms, attendance, textbooks, uniforms, scholarships and midday meals.

She said the campaign began on August 15 and the next audit is scheduled in Saikheda block of Narsinghpur district.

Shyamla Hills police station incharge Neelam Patwa said no complaint had been received in connection with the incident. She said police reached the spot and controlled the situation.

Patwa added that CJP had not taken permission for the meeting and Gandhi Bhawan authorities had been contacted regarding the issue.