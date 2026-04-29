RSS Urges MP Govt To Bolster Health, Education Sectors; Sah Karyavah Arun Kumar Is Taking Feedback On Goings-on In The State | AI Generated

Khandelwal,Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The RSS has advised the state government to pay attention to the health and education sectors.

The RSS Sah Sarkaryavah, Arun Kumar, held meetings with the government and the organisation's functionaries for two days to take feedback on the goings-on in the state.

Kumar also discussed the issues, which the RSS's national representative body will take up in the coming days.

Kumar held a meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav; BJP's state unit president Hemant Khandelwal; two deputy chief ministers; and three ministers on Tuesday.

He also met the office-bearers of the Sangh and the BJP on Wednesday.

The issue of strengthening the Panch Parivartan campaign in the RSS's representative body also figured in the discussion.

During the meetings, Kumar has suggested the government pay more attention to the health sector, because the people from remote areas cannot reach the district hospitals.

So the state should bolster the facilities at the primary health centres, he said.

The Sangh has also laid emphasis on coordination. According to Kumar, the BJP organisation has been strong in Madhya Pradesh since the beginning of its formation. Now, as the party is running the government, it should work hard to continue it.

The issues, which came up in the previous coordination meeting, also figured in the discussion. The Sangh functionaries took feedback on the functioning of the important government departments.

According to Kumar, the party should encourage those workers who are associated with the RSS ideology.

He also said there should be proper coordination between the party and the RSS-run outfits in districts.

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