Meetings At MP CM House Focus On Stronger Coordination Between RSS, BJP And Government |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two important meetings were held at the CM House on Tuesday. One meeting was attended by RSS Sah Karyavah Arun Kumar and Sangh’s Madhya Kshetra Pracharak Swapnil Kulkarni.

The second meeting was attended by deputy chief ministers Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla along with panchayat minister Prahlad Patel, urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and PWD minister Rakesh Singh. The focus was on improving coordination between the government, Sangh and the BJP organisation.

Sources said some major decisions were taken at both the meetings, which would be reflected on the ground in the coming time. Deliberations in both meetings also remained centred on contemporary issues. In near furture, RSS will focus on the education and health sectors as they have raised concern in the manner in which work is being carried out in some parts of the state. It aims to improve the situation.

Earlier, two Toli meetings were also held at CM House where discussions remained centred on better coordination and improving work.

CM asks ministers to spread awareness on Census

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has asked ministers to spread awareness in their constituencies about the Census process and inspire people to participate. He was addressing ministers before the start of the Cabinet meeting.

He said the Jal Ganga campaign, started on March 19, would continue till June 30. Various activities will be organised on Ganga Dusshera, which falls on May 25, in urban and rural areas. He said that along with elected representatives, government and non-government institutions should be connected with the campaign. Ministers have been tasked with preparing the programme strategy in this regard.

He hailed the performance of Sandipani Schools in the recently declared Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. As many as 41 students secured positions in the merit list in Class 10 examination and 17 students in the Class 12 examination.