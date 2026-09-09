RSS Raises Alarm Over Child Deaths In MP’s Balaghat, Expresses Anger At District Administration | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The RSS remains worried about the deaths of children in the Birsa and Baihar Tehsils of Balaghat district.

The organisation has vented anger at the district administration because of the deaths.

The incidents in Balaghat figured in a recent meeting of the RSS's Mahakaushal Prant at Kareli in Narsinghpur.

According to reports, the administration began to reach the tribal areas in dense forests after Balaghat became Naxal-free.

So, the officials gradually started understanding the problems the tribal people face in their daily life. Health remains their major problem, as they neither get pure water nor proper food.

All these issues came up at the RSS meeting. The organisation feels the condition in the district remains out of control.

The RSS advised the functionaries of Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad to work in tribal areas.

The RSS voiced concern at the administration's failure to handle the problems and expressed unhappiness at the style of working of the BJP leaders in the district.

Sources said the outcome of the discussion over Balaghat would be visible in a few days. They further said the district might see some administrative changes.