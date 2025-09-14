RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Arrives In Indore On Two-Day Visit | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dr. Mohan Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), arrived on a 2-day visit of the city on Saturday evening. On Sunday he will participate in a book release function.

He arrived to the city at 6:15 pm on Saturday from Nagpur by a flight. From the airport amid the tight security he was taken to RSS office-Sudarshan, located in Rambagh area where he will be staying for the duration of his stay and meet RSS volunteers.

He has only one public programme on Sunday at Brilliant Convention Centre, where he will release the book written by Panchayat, Rural Development and Labour Minister of the State Prahlad Patel. The book is the compilation of the experiences earned during the Narmada Parikrama done by Patel.

In view of the high security protocol of Dr Bhagwat, very tight security arrangements have been made around the Surdarshan Bhawan and Brilliant Convention Centre. Dr Bhagwat will return from the city on Sunday evening.