RSS, BJP survey: Ruling party may not get more than 12 seats in MP by-polls

BHOPAL: A survey commissioned by RSS and BJP to assess the situation in 27 assembly constituencies where by-polls are to be held indicates that ruling party may end up getting merely 10-12 seats. This has come as a major jolt to BJP, as the bye-poll outcome will decide the existence of its government in the state.

Sources say that the slogan, Maharaja Gaddar Hai (Maharaja is a traitor), an obvious reference to Jyotiraditya Scindia deserting the Congress, and simmering anger among BJP leaders and workers in the poll-bound constituencies may cost dear to the ruling party.

BJP leaders privy to the outcome of the survey said Scindia has lost much of his sheen since switching over to BJP. This has put to rest party’s chances of victory in bye-polls, which is riding on shoulders of Scindia’s popularity in Gwalior-Chambal region. Sixteen of 27 seats are in Gwalior-Chambal region, which are considered a Scindia bastion. The BJP and Scindia were hopeful that they would annex all the 16 seats. But the party cannot hope to win more than six seats in the region, the survey shows.