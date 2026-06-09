RS Polls, Congress' Mistake, CM's Stature Goes High In Delhi | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A minor mistake by the Congress has weighed heavily on the party in the Rajya Sabha election.

Party candidate Meenakshi Natrajan did not mention in the affidavit a long-pending case against her in a Telangana court.

The returning officer rejected her nomination based on the error. All three candidates of the BJP, Tarun Chugh, Rajneesh Agarwal and Mahesh Kewat, won the RS seats unopposed.

But the Congress's loss turned into a big profit for Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the party's state unit president, Hemant Khandelwal.

For the central leadership, the Rajya Sabha seats are important, and ensuring the party's victory on all three seats, despite having a majority to win two seats, Yadav and Khandelwal pleased the top bosses.

The BJP found the technical error in Natrajan's nomination form and presented it to the returning officer.

The BJP's efficient functioning led to the cancellation of the Congress candidate's nomination. The state party leadership will get the credit for it.

Similarly, the court cancelled the Congress legislator Mukesh Malhotra's membership in the assembly on the ground that he did not mention a criminal case against him in the nomination. He, however, got a stay from the court.