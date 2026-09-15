Rotten Mushrooms, Rat-Gnawed Expired Spices Found At Dragon House; FDA Cracks Down On 3 Eateries In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) continued its anti-adulteration drive and inspected three major hotels/ restaurants, Rajhans, ICH and Dragon House, on Tuesday.

Five packets of mushrooms were found in a rotten and spoiled condition in Dragon House (MP Nagar Zone-1, Bhopal). Packets of expired spices were discovered, bearing marks that indicated that they were gnawed by rats.

Rats were found in the kitchen. No separate storage arrangements were found for vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items. Food products were stored together in five freezers.

The establishment was not fully adhering to essential sanitary and hygiene requirements. Kingfisher Strong Premium Beer and Aroma Powder were collected. The food registration of Dragon House has been suspended.

At Indian Coffee House (ICH), open dustbins were found. The place lacked cleanliness. Packed papad was found to be misbranded. The establishment stated that they were sourced from Kerala.

No separate arrangements were found for the storage and processing of non-vegetarian food items. No separate utensils or freezers were found for non-vegetarian food items.

Two cooking pans were almost black as they had not been cleaned. The drainage system was inadequate. A Sample of loose oil was collected for quality testing.

In Rajhans, MP Nagar, two dustbins were found uncovered and one packet of mushrooms was found rotten. Records regarding the medical check-up of 15 employees were not available.

A potability report for drinking water was also unavailable. A physical verification of cottage cheese was conducted. Doubting the cheese quality (priced at Rs 250 per kg), one sample was collected.