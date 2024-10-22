Roadwork, One-Way Traffic, Barricading Choke Bhopal City Roads

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With road construction and other major projects underway on several prominent areas across the city, the traffic police have diverted vehicles and enforced one-way traffic on several routes. This has led to traffic congestion on many roads, affecting the local businesses that rely heavily on festive shopping rush.

Traffic snarls is making it difficult for people to access markets and shopping areas. Traders and shopkeepers have raised concerns as almost all business centres and commercial hubs in the city are experiencing traffic snarls amid festive fervor ahead of Diwali. Poor traffic management is adding to the chaos.

After the monsoon withdrawal, road construction and repair work has been launched on many stretches in the city. This has prompted the traffic police to enforce traffic diversions, one-way traffic, and road barricading on many routes. Hamidia Road, from Bhopal Talkies to Alpana Tiraha, has been made one-way due to ongoing road construction. Similarly, in Bairagarh, a one-way traffic system has been enforced due to the construction of the double-decker bridge.

The commuters have to cover a longer distance due to traffic diversion. At Mandi (Karond), the road has been made one-way following the ongoing Metro rail work. Due to heavy barricading from Bhopal Talkies to Nabibag (Karond), there is traffic congestion on a 5 km stretch. Because of the ongoing Metro Rail work in MP Nagar, roads have been barricaded near DB Mall leading to traffic jams.

Besides, after seven months, the road from RRL Trisection to the DRM office has been reopened for traffic, however it is not ideal for commuting as centering and other construction material is still lying on the stretch. The traffic congestion is witnessed at the DRM office square on the road towards BSSS College. In the Kolar satellite township, the six-lane road project has already affected the businesses. A 16-kilometer-long six-lane road is under construction in Kolar.

Shailendra Pradhan, ex-BJP MLA

“The timing of undertaking road repair and construction during the festive season seems to be erroneous. The roadwork should have been taken up after the festivals. Big projects like Kolar six lane, Rail metro are underway which are already causing major traffic issues.”

Sunil Upadhayay, president

New Colonies Welfare Association “RRL-DRM office road has been opened after 7-8 months but practically the commute on the stretch is taxing for motorists as centering material, iron rods, nails and other construction material are still lying on the roadside.” Box-3 Rajendra Singh, MP Nagar “ Traffic police should be deployed for regulating traffic on busy roads like in MP Nagar area which is seeing huge influx of people for festive shopping. Barricading has been done on the road but cops need to be there to regulate the traffic.”

Priyanath Pathak, president Deosthali Residential Society

“Traffic congestion has become a major issue in the festive season. Traffic snarls, diversions are affecting business as people are avoiding going for festive shopping. People are blaming the police and other law enforcement agencies for poor traffic management.

Ajay Vajpayee, ACP traffic

“Traffic has been diverted due to ongoing construction and repairing work. Hamidia Road has been made one-way due to road construction. RRL-DRM road has been opened for traffic. Peer Gate and Sadar Manzil roads are already one-way. Similarly, the road leading to Teen-Mohare is one-way.”