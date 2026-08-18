Roads Lie In Ruins As Sewer Work, Rain Leave Residents Struggling In MP's Singrauli | FP photo

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): Residents have started facing inconvenience due to the digging of roads for laying sewer lines in different parts of the district.

Several thoroughfares in the city also lie in ruins because of rain. In many places, roads dug up for sewer lines, have developed knee-deep pits.

In some locations, rainwater has washed away the roads. As a result, schoolchildren, pedestrians, and motorists face difficulties.

The condition of roads in rural areas remained equally bad because of holes left by the agency for laying sewer-lines.

Re-digging of newly built roads also raised concern over the duplication of government expenses and quality of construction.

Residents complained to the administration several times about the condition of roads, but the officials remained mum. They demanded the administration repair the roads without delay.

Officials asked to act against contractors

Collector Gaurav Banel has said those dig up roads without permission from the municipal corporation to lay sewer lines will face the music. He issued the directive at the time-limit meeting on Monday.

He also directed the commissioner of Nagar Nigam and executive engineer to take compensation from the contractors who laid the sewer lines.

He also expressed concern over the quality of work done by the agencies and asked the officials to probe the damaged bridge and other infrastructure and act against the guilty.