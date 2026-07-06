Road Tragedy: Woman Dies After Being Carried On Cot To Hospital | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman died on the way to the hospital after failing to receive timely medical treatment in Nadna Dihia Gram Panchayat under the Mangawan Assembly constituency in Rewa district.

The incident allegedly occurred because there was no road for a stretch of about two kmilometres. A video of the incident is circulating on social media.

Ramkali Rawat, wife of Ram Swayamvar Rawat, was struck by lightning and sustained severe burns. Her family tried to take her to hospital immediately, but the ambulance could not reach the village.

The unpaved track was so muddy that even walking on it was difficult. Villagers eventually placed her on a cot and carried her on their shoulders across the two-km stretch of marshy terrain.

Ramkali succumbed on the way. On arrival at the hospital, doctors declared her dead. A video of the incident is circulating widely on social media. Rs 5 lakh was sanctioned for road construction.

"I have given Rs 4 lakh for road construction and it is almost complete, but family prefer to take her to the hospital diagonally shortest route sensing the seriousness of the situation.

Even though there was van on road visible in video. I will visit her family as she died," said Narendra Prajapati, Mangawan MLA.