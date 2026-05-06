Road Blockade From 11 Am; Congress To Block Nhs To Highlight Farmers' Problems | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party will stage demonstrations against farmers' problems in the state and block all national highways passing through Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) on Wednesday warned truckers to park their vehicles in safe areas before the blockade begins.

The agitation will affect an area spanning approximately 747 kilometres within the state. State Congress president Jitu Patwari said the state government had failed to redress farmers' grievances.

He alleged that wheat procurement was being conducted on a limited scale. As a result, a large quantity of wheat remained unsold with farmers preventing them from securing fair prices. Similarly, the government has failed to address issues related to paddy, fertilisers and agricultural equipment, he said.

As part of protest, Congress party along with farmers' organisations will stage a chakka jam on Mumbai-Agra National Highway (NH-3) at 11 am.

Most affected districts

The key locations for chakka jam will be Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Datia, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shajapur, Dewas, Rajgarh, Agar Malwa, Ujjain, Sehore, Vidisha, Raisen, Bhopal, Indore, Khalghat, Dhar, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Barwani, Alirajpur and Jhabua.

BJP attacks Cong for misleading farmers

BJP MLA and state president Hemant Khandelwal attacked the Congress party and said the party had no right to raise its voice in favour of farmers. “They killed farmers and made them defaulters after making fake promises of loan waiver,” he said.

He said that instead of staging protests over farmers’ issues, the Congress party and Jitu Patwari should apologise for their “deceit and falsehoods”. “The Congress has no moral right to agitate over farmers’ issues. Under the leadership of chief minister Mohan Yadav, the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh is working with full commitment to procure every grain of wheat from farmers,” he said.