Rising Water Levels Trigger Tighter Security At Dams And Lakes Amid Drowning Risk In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With rising levels of water bodies due to continuous rainfall, residents, especially youths, are reaching there for picnics and many are even taking baths while taking the risk of drowning.

Police have warned residents and visitors against entering restricted areas, saying action will be taken against those violating safety restrictions.

Water levels have risen at Kerwa, Kaliasot, Kolar and Hathaikheda dams, while the Upper Lake, Lower Lake and several smaller water bodies are also filling rapidly.

Pleasant weather has prompted large numbers of youngsters, couples and families to visit these locations for outings, photographs and reels.

Police officials have cautioned that slippery rocks and soil, strong water currents and sudden changes in water levels can lead to fatal accidents.

Despite barricades and warning boards, some visitors enter restricted zones or venture into the water to take photographs and videos.

Police and administration officials have restricted entry to several dangerous spots where water levels have risen. Those found entering such areas despite barricades and warning signs may face police action.

Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar appealed to residents to avoid taking risks for the sake of adventure or social media content.

Do not put your life or your family s life at risk for the sake of adventure or selfies. Maintain a safe distance from water bodies when water levels are rising and do not enter restricted areas. he said.

Past incidents

Aug 11, 2026: Seven youths of Old Bhopal rescued during sudden floods at Babajhiri falls in Kajlikheda area.

June 2026: Jatkhedi resident Angad died after slipping into deep water at Kaliyasot Dam.

May 18, 2025: Rajesh Jain drowned in Upper Lake near Sheetaldas Ki Bagiya after entering the water despite his wife's warning.

May 2025: ITI student Aman Vishwakarma, a resident of Ayodhya Nagar, drowned at Kerwa Dam after jumping into the water with friends despite not knowing how to swim.

July 2025: Venkatesh Vishal Naidu drowned while bathing at Kaliyasot Dam during a picnic with friends. A video of the incident was also recorded by his friends.