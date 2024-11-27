Rising Exam Stress Pushes MP Students To Helpline: Over 1.5 Lakh Calls Address Anxiety & Study Challenges

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As exam season looms, the combined weight of reel addiction, peer pressure and family expectations is taking a toll on students of the state. In response, a growing number of students in the state board have turned to professional support to manage stress and challenges. The MP Board exam for class 10 and 12 will begin from February 25.

Since January, Madhya Pradesh Board helpline has received over 1.5 lakh calls—averaging 250 daily—from students seeking assistance with exam phobia, time management and strategies to study difficult subjects. Staffed by six dedicated officials, the helpline has become a vital resource for students overwhelmed by these pressures.

Social media or reel addiction is a significant worry, as many students struggle to limit screen time. Students commonly report anxiety stemming from parental comparisons with high-scoring peers, which amplifies their stress. The helpline also urges parents to avoid comparisons and focus on learning their child’s skills instead.

Counsellors advise parents to recognise their child’s individual capabilities and support their emotional well-being. ‘We guide students to prioritise tasks, set study schedules and restrict mobile phone usage,’ Reena Kazi, a counsellor who has been part of the helpline since 2007, said.

Helpline offers advice on:

• Time Management: Creating and adhering to a study timetable aligned with the exam schedule

• Communication: Encouraging open conversations with parents to set realistic expectations and discuss progress

• Group Studies: Collaborating with peers to share knowledge and stay motivated, while maintaining individual focus

• Self-Assessment: Evaluating personal skills to combat peer pressure and boost confidence