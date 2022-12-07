Right posture is important for girls: Odissi exponent Bindu Juneja

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Odissi exponent Bindu Juneja informed about the importance of 'Aharya' and 'Bhangima'. Right posture is very important for girls, she added.

Juneja was interacting with students of Women's Polytechnic College on Wednesday. It was inaugural day of the 10-day 'Dashank,' organised by Bhopal Unit o SPIC MACAY (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture among Youth) .

Juneja said that if dance is stabilised then it becomes a craft and if there is movement in the craft it becomes a dance. She also explained the philosophy of love and metaphor of Radha and Krishna and a classical presentation was made. The girls were also introduced to rhythm, in which they participated in the practice.

Besides, the event began at Model School, TT Nagar, with an Odissi dance performance and dance talk by Juneja and her disciples Kalyani-Vaidehi.

The same performance will be held at Iconic School, Seven Hills School, New Market, Bal Bhavan School, Hema School, Govindpura, SOS Balgram and NIFT on December 8-10. On the last day (December 11), it will be held at IPIS and at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Ratibad.

At the end of the Dashank series, a workshop on Odissi dance will be organised during the holidays in which five nominated students from each school will be able to participate. The dance prepared in the workshop will be performed publicly on Republic Day and all the participants will be rewarded.