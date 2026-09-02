RGPV To Be Replaced By 3 Universities In MP; ‘Rajiv Gandhi’ Name Dropped | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To promote technological education, the Cabinet approved the proposal for the establishment of three separate universities in place of Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV).

The words ‘Rajiv Gandhi’ have been done away with while going for the formation of three universities.

The new universities will come up in Bhopal, Ujjain and Jabalpur and focus on technical and skill development education needs of Central, Malwa and Mahakaushal regions. This will strike the regional balance in terms of technical education.

The existing university in Bhopal will be known as Madhya Bharat Proudyogiki Evam Kaushal Vishwavidyalaya.

The Ujjain-based autonomous engineering college will be established as Malwa Proudyogiki Evam Kaushal Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya.

Similarly, Jabalpur's autonomous engineering college will be developed as Mahakaushal Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya.

The Bhopal-based university will cover Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Chambal and Gwalior divisions.

Ujjain university will cover Ujjain and Indore divisions while Jabalpur-based university will cover Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar, Shahdol divisions.

Separate Acts will be ushered to run the new universities. For the two new universities to be established in Ujjain and Jabalpur, permission has been granted for the posts of Kulguru, registrar, exam controller, deputy registrar and financial officer. The other assistant and technical posts will be filled through outsourcing.

Along with this, the Cabinet approved the constitution of a Madhya Pradesh Technology University Empowered Committee to accelerate the establishment of all three universities and subsequent processes.

It will be headed by the Chief Secretary. This committee will have members including secretaries of technical education, skill development & employment, finance, education, general administration and Kulguru of Madhya Bharat Proudyogiki University and commissioner, Technical Education.