Bhopal Health Directorate’s Vehicles, Laptops Attached Over ₹4 Crore Outstanding Dues | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Attachment proceedings were carried out once again at the Directorate of Health Services in Bhopal on Monday following a district court order over outstanding payments to a Kolkata-based company.

A team attached two vehicles and various items, including computers and laptops.

The outstanding amount - including interest - exceeds Rs 4 crore. The attachment action took place at the Bhopal-based Directorate of Health Services on Monday.

Acting on a Bhopal District Court order to recover dues owed to a private company based in Kolkata, a team arrived on the department's premises and attached two vehicles along with office equipment.

Items such as computers and laptops were also included in the seizure. Joint director health Vandana Khare said that the Kolkata-based company had come for attachment over outstanding dues.

The Directorate of Health Services had purchased pesticides worth approximately Rs 50.70 lakh from the Kolkata-based firm M/s Nitapol Industries between 2011 and 2013.

The company alleges that payment was not made after the supply of the pesticides.

A team had visited the Directorate in November 2024 as well. At that time, action was initiated pursuant to an order to recover approximately Rs 19.34 crore, but the team had to withdraw following opposition from officials.

Subsequently, two vehicles belonging to the entity were attached; these vehicles are reportedly parked within the Bhopal District Court.