RGPV ragging: 6 students penalized; 2 expelled from hostel

Bhopal: The proctorial board of Rajiv Gandhi Prodyogiki Vishwavidyala (RGPV) submitted its report related to incident of ragging in the university last week. Acting on the report, six students have been penalized while two others have been expelled from the hostel, confirmed the Vice Chancellor.

The students found guilty of ragging have been fined with amount ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000. Students have been given time to submit the fine by April 30. Parents of the students have to come to the university to deposit the fine.

“Action has been taken against students found guilty in the probe. University would take all steps to stop ragging in the campus,” said Sunil Kumar, VC, RGPV.

Clash between group of students from first and second year was reported last week. The differences cropped up over organising a freshers party. After this seniors thrashed the students of first year.

Junior students lodged a written complaint with the university officials after which inquiry was conducted by the proctor’s board. Eight students have been found guilty in the probe.

The report has recommended that six students be imposed with fines from Rs 2-10,000. Ansh Gautam and Piyush Ratlani have been imposed with fine of Rs 10,000 each while Saurabh Pandey and Gaurav Chowdhary with Rs 5000 each and Muzar Ali and Faiz Khan will have to pay a fine of Rs 2000 each.

Shivam Dubey and Pulkit Pawar have been expelled from the hostel.

The university administration has also decided that no fresher’s party or induction programme will organized by the students.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 12:35 PM IST