Bhopal: Ragging in RGPV, private university; probe ordered

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two incidents of ragging were reported on Saturday. One incident was reported from the UIT campus of Rajiv Gandhi Technological University (RGPV) and another from a private university located in Ratibad locality. Students have submitted written complaints to higher authorities in this connection.

At RGPV, students of second year complained against students of third year, stating that the latter misbehaved and thrashed them. Students have also complained that senior students formed groups, which threatens them quite often. Seniors too have lodged a counter complaint against junior students.

UIT Director Sudhir Bhadauria said that a written complaint was received from both groups. An inquiry committee has been formed to probe the matter. Students will be questioned on Monday.

UIT proctor Anil Goyal said that second-year students had a fight in the canteen on Friday afternoon. A student had complained of assault against second-year and third-year students. There was no incident of ragging as it seems to be a dispute between groups.

Second incident was reported by Madhyanchal Private University where a student of BSc first year (nursing) complained against senior students. The students of first year complained that seniors came to their hostels and thrashed them.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 11:29 PM IST