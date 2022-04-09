Bhopal: Collector-Commissioner Meet; State achieves 110% target in rural road development

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while reviewing works of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), was informed that in 2021-22, Fund Transfer Order (FTOs) of about 96% labourers were issued within given time limit (8 days).

Last year, the FTOs of 93% labourers were issued within the stipulated time frame. The chief minister presided over the collector-commissioners conference here on Saturday.

At the national level, about 96% of workers' FTOs were issued within the stipulated time frame (8 days). In the event of non-payment of wages within prescribed time limit, there is a provision to pay compensation, officials added.

Chouhan said, “In the event of non-payment, by paying the prescribed compensation amount to workers, the responsibility should be fixed. Timely monitoring of wage payment should be done using Pay dash App. Districts are expected to issue 100% FTO of labourers within the stipulated time frame.”

It was informed at the meeting that 30.58 lakh houses were sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) and 24.29 lakh houses were completed, which is 80 percent of total target. Madhya Pradesh ranks third in the completion of housing construction in the country. At present, 6.15 lakh houses are being constructed.

At the meeting, it was informed that 2,257 cases were solved in Gwalior Chambal division at Samjhauta Resolution Centre. CM appreciated the activities of one district one product. Madhya Pradesh is first in the country to construct 4,419 kilometres of road against a target of 4,000 kilometres under Madhya Pradesh Rural Road Development Authority. Success rate is 110% in Madhya Pradesh. Around 10,442-km long roads were constructed with use of plastic while 9,800-kilometre long roads were repaired.

As many as 228 persons were booked in chit-fund fraud. Ninety four cases were registered. Rs 8.08 crore were seized while Rs 33.73 crore were returned.

Similarly, as far as black-marketing of ration food is concerned, 466 cases have been registered. As many as 682 people have been arrested. Items worth Rs 22.82 crore were seized.

Conviction rate reaches 75% in March, first time after 2008

The conviction rate in identified crimes (out of heinous crimes) in March 2022 reached 75%, which is highest since 2008. The figures came to light at the collector-commissioner conference, which chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan presided over on Saturday, as per officials.

In the first quarter of 2022, the courts pronounced decisions in 286 identified cases, out of which the accused were convicted in 201 cases, taking the conviction rate to 70 per cent. Ten districts reported a conviction rate of 100% from January to March this year. Chouhan reviewed four special cases wherein the accused were convicted including the case of Bhopal’s Pyare Miyan.

Rapist convicted based on DNA sample

Accused Sahulal Kaul was penalised on the basis of positive DNA and voice sample in the case of rape of blind girl under Shahpur police station area. He was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment even after the family members of the victim turned hostile in the court.

Pyare Miyan got life term

Pyare Miyan was convicted in the case after being accused of raping a 16-year-old (at the time of filing FIR in 2020) girl for over 3.5 years, impregnating her and then aborting her foetus. His accomplices Avesh, Sweety Vishwakarma and Dr Hemant Mittal were also named as accused in the case.

She was sent to stay with her relative Pyare Miyan by her maternal grandmother and mother as they could not afford raising her up after her father left them. He kept her in his apartment at Koh-e-Fiza area of Bhopal and raped her and then kept her in Indore for over 2.5 years.

He brought her back to Bhopal in 2019, when the girl finally told her mother about the abuse over a phone call. Pyare Miyan reportedly beat her mother up. Terrified of his threats, they initially did not go to the police.

Later, when they came to know about the cases against him, the girl reached out to police to narrate her ordeal.

Pyare Miyan and Avesh were sentenced for life while Sweety and Dr Hemant were ordered jail for 20 years and 5 years respectively.

Major action taken

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was informed about the major action taken against land sharks and habitual offenders in the last few days at the collector-commissioner conference here on Saturday.

About 2.5 acres of land worth about Rs 13 crore was freed from the possession of habitual criminal Abdul Razzaq in Jabalpur.

Habitual offender Rais Ahmed Ansari alias Rais Chapta had encroached upon the government land measuring 4,000 square feet. The price of the plot was estimated to be about Rs 1 crore.

A house was demolished from the four acres of government land worth Rs 13 crore. It was illegally occupied by absconding habitual offender Amjad Lala and Rustam.

In Guna district, accused Kashmira Jat's 20 bigha government land was freed, demolishing the house built on it. In Dewas district, 2.53 acres of forest land was freed from the possession of habitual offender Nabu Khan.

Properties of 15 accused of rape, murder demolished, seized in 3 months

The illegal properties of 15 accused of rape and murder of women were either demolished or seized till March this year. The figure came to light at the collector-commissioner conference chaired by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here on Saturday.

The police and administration booked one accused under National Security Act, externed three of them and took action against 20 other accused. The action was taken in Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Dhar, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Alirajpur, Vidisha, Damoh, Chhindwara, Dewas and Betul.

In past 10 years, that is, from April 2012 to March 2022, a total of 30,375 cases were registered at women’s help desk in the state out of which police took action in 29,311 cases.

The best performing districts that checked crimes against women were Bhopal, Khargone, Khandwa, Indore and Jabalpur. The districts that required improvement in keeping a check on crimes against women included Ratlam, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Harda and Ujjain.

