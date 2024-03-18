 RGPV Financial Scam: What’s Stopping High Level Committee To Begin Probe?
Government is yet appointment an official of finance dept to the committee.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, March 18, 2024, 11:41 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The high level committee constituted by the state government to investigate multi-level financial irregularities at Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) is waiting for the appointment of an official from the finance department to begin the probe. In all likelihood, the appointment will be made in two or three days. Recently, the technical education department had formed a five member high level committee to conduct a thorough probe into the financial and other irregularities committed at the university.

One of the members of the committee told the Free Press that so far, a person from the finance department has not been appointed to the committee and once the appointment is made, the committee will begin the investigation. The committee will look into varsity’s financial transactions of the last five years.

The committee will dig deep into the tenure of former Vice Chancellor Professor Sunil Kumar which is allegedly laced with various kinds of financial anomalies. It is anticipated that financial irregularities could be several times more than the embezzlement of Rs 19.48 crores unearthed by the first probe committee.

The buzz is that financial irregularity may cross over Rs 100 crore. Meanwhile, the RGPV administration is still trying to ascertain the assets and bank deposits of the varsity. One of the senior officers of RGPV said that banks where varsity accounts exist have been approached for the details.  

SIT parallel probe

A police Special Investigation Team (SIT) is conducting a parallel investigation into the financial irregularities and recording the statements of the varsity officials. 

