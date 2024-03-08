RGPV Financial Irregularity Case: SIT Begins Probe, Spends 6 Hrs At Varsity Collecting Info, Evidence

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has begun investigation into the alleged financial irregularity in Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya. The SIT members spent more than six hours at the university meeting the officials, staffers and collecting documents and evidence in connection with the financial anomaly.

A senior faculty member of RGPV told Free Press that the SIT members came to the university around 2.30 pm on Thursday and left around 9 PM. The team met registrar Mohan Sen and others.

Refusing to share any details of the probe, the additional commissioner of police, Bairagarh, Anil Kumar Shukla said that as of now, he can only say that the team has begun a probe into the case.

Read Also Big Step Towards Satellite Campus, IIT Indore Inaugurates Prelude Centre In Ujjain

SIT is in no hurry to make any arrest in the case as of now, the probe team wants to have all the necessary documents and evidence against the accused before making any arrest, said sources close to the development.

The probe is also underway into the four fixed deposits of Rs 25 crore each and other transactions done in other banks.

On being contacted, acting vice chancellor Rupam Gupta said the varsity is cooperating with the SIT in the ongoing investigation and all documents being sought, are provided to it. The team has sought detailed information and the same is being shared, she added. Besides, cooperating with the varsity, our priority is to work for betterment of students and faculty members, she added.

Meanwhile, the government is yet to form the second committee comprising two Charted Accountants, a person from finance department, one IAS officer and others. A discussion is underway in the government to form a high level committee.

Notably, an FIR has been filed against former VC Professor Sunil Kumar, the then registrar Professor RS Rajput, finance controller Rishikesh Verma, beneficiary Mayank Kumar and Dalit Sangh Sohagpur in connection with the alleged anomalies at the university .