Rewa: School kabaddi competition concludes in Deotalab

FP Photo

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A four-day long state level school kabaddi competition, which was organised under the aegis of school education department at Deotalab and Nai garhi towns of Rewa district, concluded successfully on Thursday.

The conclusion ceremony of the competition was organised at the Deotalab Stadium, where Assembly speaker Girish Gautam was invited as the chief guest.

The competition witnessed the fervent participation of kabaddi athletes from as many as 10 divisions of the state. Addressing the conclusion ceremony, Assembly speaker Gautam stated that one must not lose heart due to failure and must keep persevering in their efforts to meet their goals.

He then stated that the conduct of state level school kabaddi competition in Deotalab has fetched recognition to the village and then congratulated all the players who emerged winners in their respective events. During this, he also raised the spirits of the ones who were not able to register victory and wished them luck for the future.

Collector of Rewa, Manoj Pushp also addressed the event and stated that the conduct of kabaddi competition in Deotalab and Nai garhi was a big challenge, which advanced successfully with the cooperation of the general public of the towns.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) AP Dwivedi, former zila panchayat vice president Rahul Gautam and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Read Also Morena: 153 complaints received at public hearing