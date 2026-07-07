Rewa Police Seize MD Drugs Worth ₹10 Crore, Arrest 2 | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rewa police on Tuesday seized MD drugs that were allegedly prepared at an illegal factory in Mauganj, with the consignment valued at around Rs 10 crore in the international market.

Two suspects, allegedly linked to the supply network, were arrested. Mauganj police had busted the factory on Monday.

Rewa superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh said police had received a tip-off that two alleged drug peddlers from Sonvarsha village were transporting a large quantity of drug.

Police intercepted them and allegedly recovered 3,087g of MD drug valued at around Rs 10 crore in the international market.

The superintendent of police said the suspects had allegedly procured the drug from the illegal Mauganj factory, which came to light on Monday.

Police had earlier busted the factory and seized material worth Rs 1.28 crore. The two suspects were allegedly trying to hide the drug after the factory was exposed.

Police identified the arrested suspects as Mandap Singh and Gyanbhushan Sharma. He said Mandap Singh allegedly had links with Mumbai. He is a science graduate and his family works in a chemical production factory.

He used to supply the drug to Mumbai and Nagpur, according to police. Police also learnt that the raw material was sourced from Gujarat and Bihar.