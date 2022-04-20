Rewa: Olympic medalist Sita Sahu appeals to MP government for help after Municipal Corporation removes her street food cart

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Sita Sahu, who won two bronze medals for the country in the Athens Special Olympics-2011 from the handicapped quota, appealed to Madhya Pradesh's Shivraj Singh Chouhan government for help after her shop was demolished by Municipal Corporation.

Mother of Sita Sahu claimed that Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had promised 5 lakh prize money, a house and a shop, but they have got only 5 lakh rupees. To date, no one has taken care of the house and the shop.

Sahu was making a living by selling snacks. She won 2 medals in Athens Olympic Games in 2011. Sita Sahu, who brought light to the name of Madhya Pradesh along with Reeva, is forced to live a life of poverty, Sita won two bronze medals for the country in the Athens Olympics-2011 from the retarded Divyang quota. Today her family is desperate for livelihood.

"I went to the Olympics in 2011 and won two bronze medals after that Government promised to help us and give us a shop and a house which has not been given yet. This is an appeal to Shivraj Singh Chouhan that I should get a house, also the shop that was removed by Municipal Corporations," said Sita Sahu to ANI.

The Municipal Corporation demolished the ancestral shop in the anti-encroachment campaign. Most of the people of Rewa know Sita as 'Olympic Girl with Samosas' for a decade.

After her victory in Athens Olympic Games, there was a round of congratulations from the central and state government. In 2013, the then Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia honoured Sita Sahu and called her the pride of India.

In the form of financial assistance, a prize of Rs 5 lakh, a house and shop in Rewa city and special training were given to her to improve her sporting talent. But the prize of Rs 5 lakh was received and the other announcements proved to be mere air. She prepared herself for Para Olympics and participated in the 200 and 1600 meters race and won bronze medals in both games.

