Rewa: Member of Parliament Janardan Mishra cleans Covid care centre toilet, was on inspection visit in Mauganj tehsil

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Irked over the condition of a toilet at a Covid care centre in Rewa district, Member of Parliament (MP) from Rewa Janardan Mishra cleaned the toilet, putting officials to shame, on Monday.

Mishra was on inspection of Covid care centre in Mauganj Tehsil. While inspecting, he reached Kunj Bihari Covid care centre, where he spotted that dirty toilet.