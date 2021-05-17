Rewa: Midsummer nightmare for farmers as administration tells them to sell produce after 11 pm

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unlike other cities of the state where corona curfew is strictly enforced at nights, the Rewa district administration has asked farmers to move out and sell their produce at midnight.

As per its order issued four days back, farmers are allowed to sell their produce from 11 pm to 2 am at Karhiya wholesale vegetables market in Rewa city. The administration has also asked farmers to form a small society of four to five persons and hire a vehicle if they want to sell their vegetables in open markets like retailers.

However, farmers did not agree to sell produce in open market as they have to face many challenges including police ire. The order to sell produce midnight has spelt trouble for farmers as they come from 25-30 kilometres to sell their produce.

“It is giving us tough time, as we reach home in wee hours. And from morning till the day ends, we have to work on our farms,” a farmer said.

They are also worried about safety. “We come from 25-30 km to sell vegetables. We return with money at midnight. There is risk. Many farmers have complained that they were being waylaid by miscreants,” said farmer Buddhsen Patel, a resident of Laxmanpur village.

“I have not had proper sleep. I return to my village in wee hours. I have to get up early to reach the field, have to protect my crop from stray animals, then have to collect vegetables from the field in evening and reach mandi at midnight. Tell me, when do I will sleep?” said another farmer JP Kushwaha.

When contacted, Rewa district collector Ilayaraja T said decision was taken after consulting farmers and wholesalers. “We held a meeting with all concerned. Some farmers have problems selling produce at night. We have now decided to notify three places on city outskirts where farmers can sell their products from 5 am to 8 am. An order to this effect will be issued soon,” he told Free Press over phone.

He also said that the administration has been asking farmers to make small groups and sell their produce like retailers. “This is going to benefit them more,” he added.