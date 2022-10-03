Rewa: Meeting held to review Jal Jeevan Mission progress

Meeting | Representative Photo

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Rewa district collector Manoj Pushp organised a meeting to review the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission and implementation of Nal Jal Yojana on Saturday.

Executive Engineer (Mechanical) of PHE, Pakajrao Gorkhede, Executive Engineer from Mauganj, JP Dwivedi and women self-help groups were present at the meeting with whom the Collector held discussions.

As the meeting commenced, Pushp said 240 works under Nal Jal Yojana had been completed. He added that women self-help groups would operate and maintain them and would be assisted by the PHE department and Gram Panchayats.

Collector Pushp then directed women SHGs to obtain information about Nal Jal Yojana from PHED officials. The responsibility of self-help groups is to ensure that a prescribed quantity of water is supplied to each household in villages and cooperate in collecting money required for scheme implementation. In the end, the collector stated that people should be encouraged to save water.

