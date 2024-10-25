Rewa Gang Rape Case: Seven Detained, Over 100 Roundup

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Rewa police have detained seven accused out of eight involved in the gang rape case of a newlywed woman that took place on October 21, said police on Friday. More than 100 people were rounded up to search for culprits in the case.

SP Rewa, Vivek Singh told Free Press that on Monday the husband and wife had gone to a picnic spot in Gurh tehsil. The woman told the police that one of the five persons who allegedly sexually assaulted her had tattoos on his hand and chest. The couple approached the Gurh police station around 1.30 pm on Tuesday. "The FSL staff (forensic science laboratory) and DSP Himali Pathak rushed to the spot. The medical test of the survivor was conducted and an FIR was registered the same day at 7 pm," the SP said.

Read Also Bhopal Drug Haul: MD Drug Manufacturing Owner Falls In Police Net

The SP added that in the incident eight people were involved, three to four of them had caught hold of the husband and taken away far from the spot and five of them had raped the woman. The victim was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Rewa. She told police that after offering prayer, they (the couple) were sitting at a place when a group of persons came and overpowered them.

The accused also filmed a video of the rape and threatened that they would make the video viral on social media if the couple informed the police. The couple studied together in college and were recently married. After the FIR the police came into action and rounded up many people for questioning. Subsequently, the police detained seven accused, while one is missing.