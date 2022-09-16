e-Paper Get App
Rewa: District advisory committee holds meet on PCPNDT Act 

The meeting was aimed at stepping up efforts to propagate provisions of the PCPNDT Act, after which the CMHO directed to disseminate information related to Mukhbir Puraskar Yojana, under which the person who provides information about prenatal sex determination is awarded.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 16, 2022, 11:09 PM IST
Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr NN Mishra chaired a meeting with the district advisory committee here on Thursday. 

The meeting was aimed at stepping up efforts to propagate provisions of the PCPNDT Act, after which the CMHO directed to disseminate information related to Mukhbir Puraskar Yojana, under which the person who provides information about prenatal sex determination is awarded. 

Dr NN Mishra directed Block Medical Officers to hold a meeting with the health officials and discuss preventive measures related to prenatal sex determination. 

At the meeting, the CMHO also gave nod to the renewal of registrations of sonography machines installed at Mediseva Ultrasound centre. 

During this, social worker Vikrant Dubey was made a member of the district advisory committee. Deputy director Dr NP Pathak, Dr Gyanesh Mishra, Dr Pratibha Mishra, District Prosecution Officer Santosh Shukla and members of the committee ensured their presence in the meeting. 

