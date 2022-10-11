Rewa: Congress leader takes a dig at BJP at Gandhi chaupal

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): State vice-president of backward classes cell of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Ramesh Patel organised a Gandhi chaupal in Bausadva, Birpur and Lohrohi villages falling in Sirmaur assembly of the Rewa district on Tuesday.

At chaupal, Patel apprised the villagers of the strategies and programmes of the party.

Patel said that former national president of the Congress party Rahul Gandhi, was focusing on injustice, atrocities, inflation, employment and hate-mongering prevailing in the country by means of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

While taking a dig at BJP, he further stated that where on one hand, the BJP leaders were leading a lavish life in air-conditioned rooms, the Congress leaders were covering 25 kilometres on foot everyday to fight for farmers' and labourers' rights and to unite the people of the country.

He added that the BJP was the least concerned with problems like unemployment, inflation etc and its leaders were desirous of staying in power.

After the Chaupaal ended, Patel interacted with villagers and also took stock of those injured in a road accident which occurred in Bausadva village recently.