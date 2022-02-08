Rewa: 17-yr-old girl gang-raped; accused bite her face with teeth

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A man and two minor boys allegedly raped a 17-year-old tribal girl and bit her face with their teeth after abducting her at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday night under Hanumana police station area, about 80 km from the district headquarters, but it was reported to police on Monday, Additional Superintendent of Police Shivkumar Verma told reporters.

The girl was returning home from a fair with her cousin when the three accused allegedly abducted her and took her to a deserted forest where they raped her, the official said.

The accused also bit the girl's face and threatened to kill her if she informed about the incident to anyone, he said.

Later, the victim somehow managed to escape from the clutches of the accused and reached the place of a relative around Sunday midnight.

On Monday, her family members reached the Hanumana police station and registered a complaint, the official said.

The police subsequently arrested the three persons - a 22-year-old man, who is the main accused, and two boys aged 16 and 17 years, he said.

The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for gang-rape, abduction, hurting and threatening the victim, as well as provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), he said.

The girl's medical report confirmed the crime, the official said.

The three accused and the victim belong to the same tribal community. After the incident, the girl's family asked the main accused to marry the victim, but he refused, following they filed the police complaint, the official said.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 10:26 AM IST